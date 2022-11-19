 
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads with her stylish appearance as she stepped out with her son Sylvester in New York City on Friday.

The Gone Girl star 31, opted for a simple look in a forest green leather jacket, which she layered above a black crop top featuring a 'Loyal' motif and teamed up with cargo trousers.

Sporting light blue cowboy boots, she accessorised with a Late Night With Seth Meyers blue baseball cap following her appearance on the talk show two days ago.

The Vogue coverstar ensured to make all her eyes were on her as she clipped her sunglasses over the neck of her top and looked stylish as ever.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

It comes after Emily liked a glamorous post by Kim Kardashian on Thursday - one day after it was revealed she is now dating the reality star's ex, Pete Davidson.

The supermodel was snapped in a loving embrace with Pete, 29, on Wednesday after a source revealed how he had fallen for the beauty's 'intelligence' - three months after he split from Kim, 42.

Kim posted throwback snaps in a glittery bikini top and pants from her botched 42nd birthday celebrations - with Emily quick to show her support for the star.


