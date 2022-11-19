 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022

Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls


Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started to create “giant rewrite headaches” for the bigwigs of Netflix.

An inside source close to the National Enquirer brought these revelations to light.

They began by addressing the ongoing issues and admitted, “They're known to be hugely demanding and entitled, insisting that everybody bow to their will and micromanaging everything from the script to the production. They're causing giant rewrite headaches for the folks behind the scenes.”

For those unversed, this has come shortly after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being blacklisted from Hollywood’s inside circle. 

