Saturday Nov 19 2022
Danniella Westbrook ready to fly abroad for another TWO face surgeries

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Danniella Westbrook is ready to fly abroad for another two face surgeries in Turkey as she continues her transformation after turning her life around.

For those unversed, the 49-year-old actress, best known for her role as Sam Mitchell on EastEnders, was left with crumbling bones, a collapsed jaw and cheekbone, and rotten and collapsed septum after years of cocaine abuse and alcohol addiction.

Her facial bones began to break down from snorting cocaine laced with a tranquilliser more typically used on cattle.

But the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate has reportedly revealed she’s set to go under the knife again next week as she heads to Turkey in a desperate bid to fix her face.

Her latest bout of cosmetic surgery will take place abroad ahead of her highly publicised acting comeback, with the second to happen after Christmas.

Danniella told The Sun: "I go away next week to Turkey to have another face operation and then another one after Christmas."

The former soap star most recently had surgery in April and was seen in London with a large white bandage on her nose after the procedure.

Speaking to OK! magazine about her latest bout of surgery earlier this year, she explained: "I'm going through a lot operations at the moment. They're good but they're very hard.

