Saturday Nov 19 2022
Florence Welch cancels UK tour after breaking foot

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Florence Welch shared the news of postponing the band's U.K. tour due to health-related reasons.

On Saturday, the frontwoman of Florence + the Machine announced she had to postpone the Dance Fever tour after suffering from an injury.

"I'm so sorry to say that after an X-ray, it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. ," she began the Instagram post alongside a picture of a stage floor with drops of blood after kicking off her tour at the O2 Arena in London on Friday.

Noting that it is not in her "nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour," Welch, 36, added, "but I'm in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage. Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year, and we will let you know as soon as possible."

She continued, "I'm heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favorite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. "

"I love you so much, and I'm so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can't wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms. X x," she concluded.

