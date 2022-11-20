 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s royal jewels branded ‘tiddly’ next to Kate Middleton’s ‘great pieces’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are once again being compared by royal experts, this time over their personal collection of royal jewels, with an expert suggesting that Kate’s jewels are sure to be a ‘painful’ reminder to Meghan about her royal status.

Talking to News AU, royal expert Daniela Elser shared her thoughts on Kate’s choice of jewels for Remembrance Sunday last weekend, where she was seen wearing the Bahrain pearl and diamond drop earrings which she received from the late Queen herself.

The Princess of Wales also accessorized her look with a four-row pearl and diamond choker necklace.

Commenting on this, Elser said: “Now, on their own, Kate popping on jewels valued at more than the gross GDP of a small country is about newsworthy as finding out that King Charles has decided to launch an initiative to save an endangered breed of badger or Queen Camilla is busy trying to remember which state carriage, she left her favourite lighter in….”

“Where things get interesting is when you bring Meghan, Duchess of Sussex into the mix,” she added.

Sharing how Meghan also wore earrings she received from the late Queen to her funeral in September this year, Elser shared that there was a ‘vast’ difference between Meghan and Kate’s pieces.

She explained: “While Kate’s pair are honking great pieces that on anyone else you would assume are plastic fakes, they are so large, Meghan’s pair, while elegant and a very thoughtful gift from the late nonagenarian, are comparatively tiddly. In this case, size does matter. There is also the question of their history and significance.”

Elser then highlighted that Kate’s earrings were gifted to the Queen as a wedding gift by the ruler of Bahrain, thus having historical significance. Meanwhile, Meghan’s earrings have no such history attached, and were a gift to her from the Queen on her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. 


More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt describes ‘Babylon’ director Damien Chazelle ‘one of the greats’

Brad Pitt describes ‘Babylon’ director Damien Chazelle ‘one of the greats’
RFK daughter Kerry Kennedy's remarks put Prince Harry, Meghan in trouble

RFK daughter Kerry Kennedy's remarks put Prince Harry, Meghan in trouble
Olivia Wilde hits the red carpet for first time since split from Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde hits the red carpet for first time since split from Harry Styles
Prince Andrew took secret luxury vacation to Bahrain last week: Details

Prince Andrew took secret luxury vacation to Bahrain last week: Details
Michael J. Fox awarded honorary Oscar

Michael J. Fox awarded honorary Oscar
‘Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o drops glimpse of intense underwater training

‘Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o drops glimpse of intense underwater training

King Charles 'upset' with Princess Anne, Prince Edward amid royal shakeup

King Charles 'upset' with Princess Anne, Prince Edward amid royal shakeup

Kate Middleton to wear her wedding tiara next week?

Kate Middleton to wear her wedding tiara next week?
Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco’s National Day with her twins: See

Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco’s National Day with her twins: See
Meghan Markle's defence of word ‘woke’ ripped apart: 'colossal negative force'

Meghan Markle's defence of word ‘woke’ ripped apart: 'colossal negative force'
Queen Elizabeth was saved from getting pulled into ‘full-blown constitutional crisis’

Queen Elizabeth was saved from getting pulled into ‘full-blown constitutional crisis’
‘Stranger Things’ star vows to ‘protect’ Millie Bobby Brown from ‘destructive’ fame

‘Stranger Things’ star vows to ‘protect’ Millie Bobby Brown from ‘destructive’ fame