 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Stranger Things’ star vows to ‘protect’ Millie Bobby Brown from ‘destructive’ fame

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

‘Stranger Things’ star vows to ‘protect’ Millie Bobby Brown from ‘destructive’ fame
‘Stranger Things’ star vows to ‘protect’ Millie Bobby Brown from ‘destructive’ fame

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine recently revealed that wanted to protect his co-star Millie Bobby Brown after she became globally famous at a young age.

Modine, who plays Dr. Brenner - a complicated father figure to Brown's character Eleven who she sometimes calls Papa - on the hit Netflix horror sci-fi series, talked about his relationship with Brown.

He admitted that he always felt protective of his young co-stars and shared that he was determined to ‘protect’ Brown from being ‘destroyed’ by Hollywood fame.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Modine talked about his and Brown's relationship outside the screen. "I just wanted to do everything I could to make sure she was safe and she understood that a career is a roller coaster, that there's ups and downs to it," he said.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously told Harper's Bazaar that Winona Ryder, who made her film debut at age 15, helped Brown and the rest of the cast work through the pressure of celebrity at a young age.

David Harbour also told the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast that he wasn't sure his younger costars would ever know what it was like to lead normal lives.

Stranger Things will return for its fifth and final season in 2024.

More From Entertainment:

RFK daughter Kerry Kennedy's remarks put Prince Harry, Meghan in trouble

RFK daughter Kerry Kennedy's remarks put Prince Harry, Meghan in trouble
Prince Andrew took secret luxury vacation to Bahrain last week: Details

Prince Andrew took secret luxury vacation to Bahrain last week: Details
Michael J. Fox awarded honorary Oscar

Michael J. Fox awarded honorary Oscar
‘Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o drops glimpse of intense underwater training

‘Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o drops glimpse of intense underwater training

King Charles 'upset' with Princess Anne, Prince Edward amid royal shakeup

King Charles 'upset' with Princess Anne, Prince Edward amid royal shakeup

Kate Middleton to wear her wedding tiara next week?

Kate Middleton to wear her wedding tiara next week?
Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco’s National Day with her twins: See

Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco’s National Day with her twins: See
Meghan Markle's defence of word ‘woke’ ripped apart: 'colossal negative force'

Meghan Markle's defence of word ‘woke’ ripped apart: 'colossal negative force'
Queen Elizabeth was saved from getting pulled into ‘full-blown constitutional crisis’

Queen Elizabeth was saved from getting pulled into ‘full-blown constitutional crisis’
Camilla Cabello ditched ‘The Voice’ audition for ‘X Factor’ for this reason

Camilla Cabello ditched ‘The Voice’ audition for ‘X Factor’ for this reason
Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in viral TikTok video

Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in viral TikTok video
50 Cent hints at Eminem appearance on The Drew Barrymore show

50 Cent hints at Eminem appearance on The Drew Barrymore show