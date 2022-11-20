Kate Middleton ‘lost’ Prince Harry due to ‘alienator’ Meghan Markle

 
Kate Middleton has reportedly ‘lost’ her connection to Prince Harry and blames Meghan Markle for ‘causing’ it.

TV personality Lizzie Cundy made these admissions while speaking to New Idea.

“Kate wasn’t too amused by the way Meghan was behaving,” Cundy began by admitting.

Especially since “You never see Kate whingeing and moaning and she’s had a fair bit of bad press herself, but you don’t see Kate going on TV. Kate does it the right way.”

“Meghan should have taken a leaf out of Kate’s book,” before making drastic choices.

This is due to the fact that “Before Meghan came on the scene, Harry, William, and Kate were so close.”

Before concluding Cundy also said, “Now Harry seems to be a different guy. It seems Meghan has alienated him from his friends and family.”

This comes in light of the fat that Kate and Meghan have grown distant since Megxit and have not spoken to each other, per Us Weekly. 

