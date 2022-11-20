King Charles ’looks like 'he’s been hit in the face': Still reeling'

 
King Charles was reportedly shocked by the reaction he had to the death of Princess Diana.

He began by admitting to Fox News Digital, “Charles is responsible not only for having brought the monarchy to its knees at one point after Diana died, but also rescuing it.”

“I don’t think people realize how really stricken he was by her death. I interviewed the nurses in the hospital who saw him when he came into the room and saw her body for the first time. And he looked like he’d been hit in the face. He reeled back. They thought he was going to faint. They were surprised to see how emotional Charles was after her death.”

“He snapped into action and made sure the queen gave Diana the proper sendoff.”

