 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla caused Princess Diana to become ‘neurotic’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

File Footage

Queen Camilla has been accused of causing Princess Diana to become ‘neurotic’ with ‘panic attacks’.

Royal author and biographer Christopher Andersen issued this shocking revelation in an interview with Fox News Digital.

He began by admitting how King Charles’ growing affection towards Camilla caused Diana to end up ‘at the wrong end’ of his anger.

So much so that “He shut down emotionally toward Diana. I think Diana’s gotten a very bum rap in that, since her death, no one’s really been there to defend her against these charges.” Mr Andersen added.

All of this resulted in Princess Diana becoming “neurotic,” developing “an eating disorder and all of these things because of the behavior of Charles and Camilla.”

Before signing off Mr Andersen even shockingly alleged that “If indeed Camilla hadn’t been in the picture, none of that would’ve happened.”

