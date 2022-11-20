 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Preity Zinta takes a moment to appreciate her team as Soldier embarks 24th year

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Preity Zinta mentions Bobby Deol and others in her Instagram post
Preity Zinta mentions Bobby Deol and others in her Instagram post 

Preity Zinta, takes to her Instagram to express gratitude for her Soldier team as film turns 24 years old.

She also revealed that her producer Ramesh Taurani allowed her to take a break to attempt her psychology exams. She wrote, ‘Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name.’


Expressing her gratitude, she further wrote, ‘Thank you Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter. Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity and for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan. Thank you Bobby for being you and for bringing me into the movies and thank you to the entire cast and crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand and Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji. You taught me how to be a heroine.’

Under her post, many people from 90’s called her ‘first crush’. Many even asked her to make a comeback in movies.

Preity has given some of the best films of B-town during her career. Kal Ho Naa Ho was one of her iconic movies alongside Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently settled with her family in Los Angeles. 

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about cyber bullying and teenagers mental health

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about cyber bullying and teenagers mental health

Ranveer Singh receives 'Superstar of the Decade' award at Filmfare Middle East

Ranveer Singh receives 'Superstar of the Decade' award at Filmfare Middle East
Indian actress Tabassum passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Indian actress Tabassum passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest
WATCH: Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming encounter with Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards

WATCH: Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming encounter with Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards
Viral: Sajal Aly warmly hugs Sridevi daughter Janhvi Kapoor at Award ceremony

Viral: Sajal Aly warmly hugs Sridevi daughter Janhvi Kapoor at Award ceremony
Kriti Sanon defends 'Adipurush' and director Om Raut amid backlash

Kriti Sanon defends 'Adipurush' and director Om Raut amid backlash
Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'

Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'
Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'

Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'
Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans
Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement