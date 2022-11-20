 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde's ex-nanny says she’s beyond ‘ecstatic’ Harry Styles dumped her in savage swipe

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Olivia Wilde's former nanny says she cannot hide her joy after the star has 'been dumped' by pop star turned actor Harry Styles.

Wilde’s nanny, Erika Genaro has made the recent claims in her sensational interview with the Daily Mail this week.

The sharp-tongued childminder, who has been sharing her thoughts on the couple, couldn't hide her happiness after Harry and Olivia reportedly split after two years together on Friday night.

"That’s what happens when the ugly finally comes out!" the nanny told the Daily Mail. "I am beyond ecstatic that Harry dropped her like a hot potato!"

The split hasn't been confirmed by the pair and it's unclear who allegedly ended the relationship but sources revealed that the pair had "grown apart" after two years.

Jason was heartbroken after Olivia left him to be with Harry
Jason was 'heartbroken' after Olivia left him to be with Harry

This isn't the first twist of the knife from the outspoken nanny, who has been spilling the tea on Olivia and her family for months.

In a slew of accusations about Olivia and her former long-term partner Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with, the nanny claimed the scorned actor lay in front of her car after hearing she was going to see then-beau Harry.

The nanny also alleged that Harry had a fling with his Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh - before settling down with Olivia..

Harry was rumoured to have had a fling with Florence
Harry was rumoured to have had a fling with Florence 

It was claimed the affair rocked relationships on the set of the thriller and caused a fall-out between Olivia and "Miss Flo", as she nicknamed her.

A day after reports of her bombshell split with Harry, Olivia has been spotted browsing at a flea market in Los Angeles as she broke her cover.

She was seen being embraced by two friends as she looked downcast.


