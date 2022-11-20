 
entertainment
Kourtney Kardashian sparks concerns as she reveals feeling under the weather

Kourtney Kardashian has been garnering wishes since the reality star dropped a video to let netizens know about her health.

The reality star shared that she’s been under the weather but continued to ‘clean out’ her bathroom rather than resting at the time.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to write: “I'm feeling sick and instead of sleeping I'm cleaning out my bathroom and closet and playing with products. Send help."

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently took fans inside her love story with Travis Barker as she told Elle.com: “I think that Travis looks at life in a really special way. Like no one that I’ve known, to where like it’s as if nobody exists.”

Weighing in on the couple’s PDA, Kourtney said: “I can get more shy, but like, it’s helped me so much to be present and pretend like no one else is there. And we’ll be like just in the room with people and they’ll say, my mom does it all the time, she’ll be like, ‘Can you guys just gimme a second? Like, can you just stop for one second and talk to me?’ But it’s a really cool thing. And it really helps me stay in the present and like focus on what’s important.”

