Sunday Nov 20 2022
Karan Johar reveals Tabassum was inspiration behind Koffee With Karan

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Karan Johar expresses his grief on Tabassum's death 

Veteran actor Tabassum who also made her identity as a host, passed away on November 18th. Her death came as a shock not just for her family, but for B-Town as well. Karan Johar, expressing his grief in an interview with Twinkle Khanna made an interesting revelation.

Karan has said several times in past that Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan was an inspiration behind Koffee With Karan. He revealed that he had a desire to dress up exactly like Tabassum when he was growing up. He narrated the event, “We were once at Dilip saab’s house and Tabassum was there and I was like I wanted to meet her. So once my father was like, ‘What do you want to become?’ I said I wanted to become Tabassum, and I have become Tabassum now, because I wanted to do a chat show. She is truly iconic.”

He also recalled the time he discussed the idea of his chat show with Father Yash Johar. His father said ‘Tu Tabassum banna chahta hai?’

Tabassum’s son was the one who broke the news of her death to the media. According to him, her death was a ‘shock’ to the entire family as she was ‘absolutely healthy.’

