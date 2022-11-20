 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry tipped to return to UK despite William’s disdain?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry may not be on the best terms with his royal family, but a royal expert believes that he may not be happy in the US and might return to the UK.

Talking about Prince Harry’s ‘exiled’ life in America since his exit from the royal family in 2020 and his subsequent feud with the royal family, especially his brother Prince William, expert Simon Heffer suggested that the Duke of Sussex may not be happy for long.

Talking to The Telegraph, Heffer said: “Prince Harry will not enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer…”

He then added that Prince William ‘will not accept a reconciliation’ with Prince Harry even if he returns to the UK, saying: “The Prince of Wales is reported to be appalled at his brother's general behaviour, and that the book is going to appear at all.”

Heffer went on to add that the royal family, especially William, are on edge over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir which he has titled Spare.

More From Entertainment:

Rafe Spall, Elize du Toit part ways after 12 years together

Rafe Spall, Elize du Toit part ways after 12 years together
Princess Beatrice reaction to Prince Andrew after his interview with Emily Maitlis: 'You have hurt our family'

Princess Beatrice reaction to Prince Andrew after his interview with Emily Maitlis: 'You have hurt our family'
Jungkook leaves a mark on audience as he performs ‘Dreamers’ at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony

Jungkook leaves a mark on audience as he performs ‘Dreamers’ at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony

Eva Longoria is ethereal in floor-length dress as she attends Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria is ethereal in floor-length dress as she attends Global Gift Gala

Gigi Hadid goes glam in black denim pants as she steps outside in New York

Gigi Hadid goes glam in black denim pants as she steps outside in New York
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for 'heroic stand against royal racism’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for 'heroic stand against royal racism’?
Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?

Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?
King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?

King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?
The Crown: Young Princess Elizabeth scenes added to heal rift with Royal Family

The Crown: Young Princess Elizabeth scenes added to heal rift with Royal Family

Shakira embraces being cool mom as she attends son Milan’s basketball game in sporty look

Shakira embraces being cool mom as she attends son Milan’s basketball game in sporty look

Kanye West advised ‘to be humble’ with his career being close to get ‘over’

Kanye West advised ‘to be humble’ with his career being close to get ‘over’

Chris Hemsworth comes face-to-face with ‘own morality’

Chris Hemsworth comes face-to-face with ‘own morality’