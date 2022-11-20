 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for insulting royal family?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

There are speculations that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could lend in trouble if they receive the award even after the former Secretary of State's daughter Kennedy's bombshell statement.

"They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," RFK's daughter Ms Kennedy, president of the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, told The Telegraph while explaining he reason to name them for the award.  

Kennedy lauded the couple in her own words as she added: "Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done."

Some royal fans and experts think that the couple could be trapped in the name of award. According to them, the remarks give the impression as they are being awarded to attack the royal family.

Few other believe the couple would never feel proud to be honoured for insulting their own people.

However, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to receive an award next month at the Ripple of Hope gala, which honours people for their humanitarian efforts. The previous winners have included US President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Democratic Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Al Gore.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?

Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?
King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?

King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?
The Crown: Young Princess Elizabeth scenes added to heal rift with Royal Family

The Crown: Young Princess Elizabeth scenes added to heal rift with Royal Family

Shakira embraces being cool mom as she attends son Milan’s basketball game in sporty look

Shakira embraces being cool mom as she attends son Milan’s basketball game in sporty look

Kanye West advised ‘to be humble’ with his career being close to get ‘over’

Kanye West advised ‘to be humble’ with his career being close to get ‘over’

Chris Hemsworth comes face-to-face with ‘own morality’

Chris Hemsworth comes face-to-face with ‘own morality’
Julia Fox makes dress from leaves, says 'we all need to be crafty' ahead of 'dark times'

Julia Fox makes dress from leaves, says 'we all need to be crafty' ahead of 'dark times'
Kourtney Kardashian sparks concerns as she reveals feeling under the weather

Kourtney Kardashian sparks concerns as she reveals feeling under the weather

Olivia Wilde's ex-nanny says she’s beyond ‘ecstatic’ Harry Styles dumped her in savage swipe

Olivia Wilde's ex-nanny says she’s beyond ‘ecstatic’ Harry Styles dumped her in savage swipe
Kate Middleton showcases ‘submissive gestures’ like Princess Diana, says expert

Kate Middleton showcases ‘submissive gestures’ like Princess Diana, says expert

Sarah Ferguson's alleged lover's 'honest advice' to Prince Andrew revealed

Sarah Ferguson's alleged lover's 'honest advice' to Prince Andrew revealed
Gary Oldman eyes retirement after finishing 'Slow Horses'

Gary Oldman eyes retirement after finishing 'Slow Horses'