Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for insulting royal family?

There are speculations that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could lend in trouble if they receive the award even after the former Secretary of State's daughter Kennedy's bombshell statement.



"They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," RFK's daughter Ms Kennedy, president of the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, told The Telegraph while explaining he reason to name them for the award.

Kennedy lauded the couple in her own words as she added: "Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done."



Some royal fans and experts think that the couple could be trapped in the name of award. According to them, the remarks give the impression as they are being awarded to attack the royal family.

Few other believe the couple would never feel proud to be honoured for insulting their own people.

However, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to receive an award next month at the Ripple of Hope gala, which honours people for their humanitarian efforts. The previous winners have included US President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Democratic Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Al Gore.