 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at verge of getting banned

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at verge of getting banned

Royal experts and commentators think Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are at verge of getting banned from their roles as Counsellors of the state for King Charles.

The House of Lords is set to debate a law change preventing members of the royal family who don't undertake official duties on regular basis in previous two years from being Counsellors of state.

The amendment of the Counsellors of State bill is set to take place on King Charles' request tomorrow.

Prince Harry and Andrew fell out of favor with the royal family after the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal duties and moved to California with his family while the Duke of York was caught in a sex scandal.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by his late mother Queen Elizabeth.


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording earns American Music Award

Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording earns American Music Award
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub invite to spend Christmas with royal family claims author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub invite to spend Christmas with royal family claims author

King Charles refuses to attend event on Prince Andrew's invitation

King Charles refuses to attend event on Prince Andrew's invitation

'Wakanda' extends its Box-office reign In N.American theaters

'Wakanda' extends its Box-office reign In N.American theaters
Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy

Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy
Nicole Kidman delights fans with her new pics in hot pink sweater

Nicole Kidman delights fans with her new pics in hot pink sweater
Elon Musk reinstates Kanye West's Twitter account, rapper confirms in style

Elon Musk reinstates Kanye West's Twitter account, rapper confirms in style
Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details

Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details
Cardi B pays SPECIAL tribute to her son Wave: Check out

Cardi B pays SPECIAL tribute to her son Wave: Check out
Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo have a duet together during Born Pink tour

Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo have a duet together during Born Pink tour
George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush Hager gets 'emotional' on Malia and Sasha Obama

George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush Hager gets 'emotional' on Malia and Sasha Obama