Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording earns American Music Award

Monday Nov 21 2022
Taylor Swifts Red re-recording earns American Music Award

Taylor Swift's re-recording of her 2012 record "Red" took the trophy for favorite pop album on Sunday at the American Music Awards, the world's largest fan-voted ceremony.

In recent years, Swift has been recording new versions of albums from her past after a dispute with her former record label. "Red" features the hit breakup song "All Too Well."

"I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me, but I never expected or assumed they'd mean anything to you," Swift said as she accepted the award. "I can't thank you enough for caring about this album."

The 32-year-old singer did not mention last week's controversy over Ticketmaster's sales for her upcoming tour, which were filled with glitches and prompted the company to apologize to her.

Swift is also in the running for artist of the year, the night's top prize. She is competing with formidable names including Beyonce, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Drake and Adele.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, also in contention for artist of the year, went into the night with a leading eight nominations.

Singer Pink opened the show dancing and singing on roller skates to her upbeat song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

Comedian and host Wayne Brady attempted a rap in his monologue. "Ain’t nobody getting slapped tonight," Brady joked, referencing Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Dove Cameron, a former Disney Channel actress who reached the Billboard charts this year with the pop single "Boyfriend," earned the first trophy of the night with her best new artist win.

Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a purple suit with long silver spikes, was named favorite rock artist...Reuters 

UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at verge of getting banned

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snub invite to spend Christmas with royal family claims author

King Charles refuses to attend event on Prince Andrew's invitation

'Wakanda' extends its Box-office reign In N.American theaters

Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy

Nicole Kidman delights fans with her new pics in hot pink sweater

Elon Musk reinstates Kanye West's Twitter account, rapper confirms in style

Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details

Cardi B pays SPECIAL tribute to her son Wave: Check out

Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK Jisoo have a duet together during Born Pink tour

