 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘hounding’ Harry over King Charles’ snub: ‘Getting sick of it’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly become frustrated by Prince Harry’s family and is ‘pushing him up a wall’ over Archie and Lilibet’s titles.

An unnamed source made these revelations while speaking to New Idea.

The insider began by pointing out how ‘obsessed’ Meghan Markle seems and claimed she’s “fixated on Harry's family and whether they'll allow her children to have and use their royal titles.”

But “For Harry, that's the least of his problems, and he's getting sick of talking about it when there's bigger things going on.”

This has come especially in light of the recent ‘walk out’ that was just witnessed at a hot celeb restaurant and added, “If she brought up the prince and princess stuff for Archie and Lili, especially in public in a small town where gossip spreads like wildfire, there's no doubt he would've got huffy.”

