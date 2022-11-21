 
Monday Nov 21 2022
Prince Harry left ‘devastated’ after not reaching Queen’s death bed on time

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Prince Harry was reportedly ‘devastated’ after not reaching Queen Elizabeth's death bed in time when she passed away earlier this year, as per a royal expert.

The Queen famously passed away on September 8, 2022, just about hours before Prince Harry was able to reach her bedside in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, and now a royal expert has said that the Duke of Sussex might have some major regrets.

Talking to Us Weekly, expert Andrew Morton said: “I think Prince Harry was devastated by the death of the Queen. He probably regretted the fact he didn't spend some of the time in the UK.”

However, Morton added: “He'll be pleased that the Queen finally got to meet Lilibet, that would have been a consolation.”

The royal author went on to claim: “I think he would have grieved over the fact he wasn't able to get to Balmoral before she passed but that goes for the rest of the children as well apart from Anne and Charles. It seems to me he has a special relationship with the Queen.”

“She always had a soft spot for him. He could always jump the line to get for an audience with her,” Morton pointed out. 

