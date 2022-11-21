 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
Is 'Knives Out' available on Netflix ahead of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'?

Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hitting the theatres on November 23, 2022, and it will release on the streaming giant a month later.

The fans are speculating if they can watch the first movie Knives Out on the giant? and the answer is yes, but it totally depends on which region the viewers are.

Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery is the big-budget sequel to Knives Out which was released in 2019.

The first film starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, and Jaeden Martell.

Knives Out revolved around a detective played by Craig who unleashes the tangled web of secrets and lies surrounding the death of a famed crime novelist and his unsettling family.

Now unlike the sequel movie, Netflix didn’t distribute the first movie. The streaming platform only bought the distribution rights for the second and third movie only.

However, as Per Unogs, the giant is streaming Knives Out in at least 10 regions including:

  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Czech Republic
  • Germany
  • Hungary
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Slovakia
  • Thailand
  • Turkey

As far as the streaming of the movie is concerned in more regions, Netflix is still looking to license the movie ahead of the film’s premiere in theaters.

In a Puck News report, Matthew Belloni stated in September that Netflix was “desperately” looking to license the original movie saying:

“Fun fact: Netflix now desperately wants to license the original Knives Out to stream in the U.S. when the sequel drops in December, but Lionsgate C.E.O. Jon Feltheimer, still stung by losing the franchise, isn’t exactly being helpful in making that happen. Talks are ongoing. (Lionsgate declined to comment.)”

