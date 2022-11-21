 
Monday Nov 21 2022
Adele ditches shoes for 'posh socks' to focus on singing during Las Vegas residency

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Adele always makes sure to give her best at her performances.

The Easy on Me hitmaker has ditched shoes during her Las Vegas residency performances, instead opting for 'posh socks' to make sure she doesn't slip.

The British singing icon, 34, finally began her long-awaited Weekends with Adele shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, but it's been revealed she has slimmed down her stage wardrobe and ditched the heels in order to focus on the singing.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Adele's stylist Jamie Mizrahi revealed that she ditched the various looks to favour a single outfit every weekend.

The custom-made Schiaparelli gown she wore for her first weekend will be replaced with Louis Vuitton, Versace, and numerous other designer names each week during her six-month run.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Most of the dresses are expected to be black, her stylist revealed, except for an exciting shimmering stand-out piece during the New Year's period.

'She needs to be able to move, so there needs to be a corset but one that stretches enough to breathe easily,' Jamie told the publication. 'No capes, no gloves.

'What’s important is that she can sing.'

The one piece of clothing she will keep wearing throughout is a pair of 'posh socks' - ditching shoes entirely.

During her first weekend, the Someone Like You hitmaker had the support of her boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, who sat in the audience and watched her perform, as well as her 10-year-old son Angelo.

A fan on Twitter shared that the star kissed both Paul and her son during an emotional rendition of When We Were Young, which she belted out while standing in the middle of the crowd.

Meanwhile, addressing the crowd at the show, Adele noted that her opening night was 'perfect' and told how 'nervous' she was, before thanking fans for once again coming to see her after the postponement. 

