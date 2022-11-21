 
Monday Nov 21 2022
Saif Ali Khan's rib-tickling response to his absence from social media

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Saif Ali Khan is one of few Bollywood stars who has no interest to join social media.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actor prefers to stay away from social media unlike his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who often shares glimpse of her family on her social handles.

What’s interesting is that Saif and Kareena’s kids Taimur and Jehangir are usually “paparazzi’s favourites” and been seen all over the internet.

In a recent interview with CNBC TV18 via India Today, the Love Aaj Kal actor gave a rib-tickling explanation about his absence from social media.

“I am quite a photographic person, I have tonnes of pictures which even the missus pinches sometimes because I like to record things,” quipped Saif.

The Omkara star jokingly said, “I could share, but people say don't share this, don't share that. I will have to talk to some manager to manage my account before I post it. They say this is too politically incorrect.”

“So, there is no point, it just becomes too dishonest. Then I will have 100000 people saying - can you post this and do that? I don't want to get trapped in that,” remarked the Bhoot Police actor.

Saif, however, shared that only one could compelled him to join social media and that is “money”.

“The only thing that would tempt me to do it, would be money,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha movie opposite Hrithik Roshan, which bombed at the box office. 

