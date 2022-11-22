Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle as 'little grifter, two-bit mediocre actress'

Piers Morgan does not seem to show any mercy to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their supporters as he branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'little grifters" in savage swipe on Monday.

The 57-year-old has slammed the royal couple over receiving an award for 'trashing their families on national television'.

Speaking with "Fox & Friends", Morgan slammed the idea of awarding the couple, branding them "little grifters".

He said: "The idea that these two little grifters, who quit royal duty, quit Britain… exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars straight in their back pocket…the idea that they're being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like, the Kennedys, it really sticks in my gullet."

He continued: "And I think they should rethink this, because I think it just to me, it epitomizes the malaise of modern celebrity when you have two people going out of their way to trash their families on national television.

"Harry has this book coming out, and he's going to do it all over again to his father who's now the king, who's still mourning, of course, the death of his mother."

He called the former Suits star two-bit mediocre actress, saying: "You've got Meghan Markle, who was a sort of two-bit mediocre actress who married into a family, took our favorite prince, took him to America, and is now spending her entire time trying to attack the monarchy."

"And I'm sorry, but as a monarchist and as somebody who loves this country, I think it's completely outrageous that they are now being given the cloak of honor and prestige and branded heroes by a Kennedy… Honestly, words fail me," Morgan added.

Morgan also called out Kerry Kennedy, saying: "I think it's absolutely disgusting and shame on Kerry Kennedy, frankly, for besmirching the name and memory of her father in this way."