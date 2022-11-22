Kim Kardashian sports Yeezy shoes after ex Kanye West returns to Twitter

Kim Kardashian stepped outside donning yet another fashion statement from Yeezy collection over the weekend.

The Kardashians reality TV star’s fans quickly noticed that she showed subtle support to her ex-husband Kanye West by wearing Yeezy sliders.

The SKIMS founder, 42, appeared make-up free as she enjoyed a casual Christmas shopping trip with her elder daughter North West in Los Angeles.

Flaunting her radiant complexion and natural beauty, the model donned black leggings and a matching padded jacket. She paired the outfit with Adidas Yeezy Slide Soot sliders from her ex's line.

North, 9, was clad in a black and white shirt dress. She also wore sliders from her father's range as she stepped out with her mother.

Kardashian sister Kourtney, 43, also joined the mother-daughter duo. She opted for a casual graphic print sweater and joggers, while Reign, seven, walked alongside her.

Kim's decision to sport Yeezys came the same day the rapper, who also goes by Ye, returned to Twitter after drawing massive backlash over anti-Semitic rants last month.

In one of his first tweets since his suspension on the microblogging site, West, 45, tweeted, “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”