Monday Nov 21 2022
Supernatural alum Nicki Aycox passes away at 47

Supernatural star Nicki Aycox left this world on November 16, her sister in law confirms.

According to Enews, Nicki Aycox was only 47 years old when she was confirmed to pass away by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky on Facebook.

On November 17, Susan Raab Ceklosky wrote on Facebook, "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side."

"Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her," she added.

The creator of Supernatural, Eric Kripke, expressed his grief on Twitter over Nicki's death. He wrote on November 20, "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young.

The director further wrote, "She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster' legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad."

Although an official cause of death has not been made public, Nicki had shared her battle with leukemia before death.

Nicki's last Instagram post was dated March 2022 when she wrote, "#alwayskeepfighting STOP! DO NOT attempt to sing 80's music after taking high doses of chemo will cause memory loss."

The late actress starred alongside Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in the CW series, Supernatural in 2006 and 2008

