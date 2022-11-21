 
By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

BTS Jungkook gathers huge crowd after returning to Korea from his Historic World Cup performance

BTS Jungkook gathered cheers and praises on his return to Korea after making global headlines for being the first Korean artist to perform at the World Cup.

On November 20, BTS Jungkook became the talk of the world and took netizens by surprise with his performance at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

According to Koreaboo, Jungkook's schedule was non-stop, since after the performance he was captured leaving his hotel for the airport to catch a flight back to Korea.

As soon as ARMY learned this, they rushed to Gimpo International Airport in Seoul to welcome the star back. The crowd began to gather hours prior to his arrival and the media live-streamed unceasingly so they don't miss out on anything.

Although the flash of lights surprised Jungkook, he appreciated all the support by bowing down to greet everyone who had come for him.

The BTS member sent ARMY into a meltdown, as per the outlet, when he unzipped his jacket to reveal the red shirt that the Korean football team had given him.

Jungkook also pretended to kick an imaginary football, reminiscent of his trip to Qatar.

The 25-year-old continued bowing as he made his way to the car, never once facing his back to the camera or the fans out of respect. The artist walked backwards and made a peace sign before he got in the car.

