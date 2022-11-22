 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Diana biographer says Prince William, Harry are 'Cain and Abel'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Princess Diana would not be happy with Prince Harry's memoir, says expert.

The former Princess of Wales biographer, Andrew Morton, says that Diana would not have been elated by Harry turning against his family, the royals.

"The clue is in the title. He's called it 'Spare,' so he will obviously be delving into his life in the shadow of his brother. For me, it's a Cain and Abel story. I think Diana would be very conflicted now," he told The Daily Beast.

However, the book will free Harry, who could eventually decide to move on from his past.

Mr Morton added: "You can only go on for so long blaming your dad." 

Speaking further about Diana, Morton believes the Princess would be happy Harry decided to move to America.

"She would have understood that—she herself looked at Julie Andrews' house in California, she was thinking about living there, she found America a place of openness and opportunity—so, on that side of things, she would have given Harry a round of applause." 

He concluded: "Where she wouldn't have a round of applause for him is this dislocation" with Prince William as Princess Diana "always said she wanted Harry to be William's wingman, not a hitman."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle shed 'artificial tear' from 'left eye' at Queen funeral

Meghan Markle shed 'artificial tear' from 'left eye' at Queen funeral
Prince Andrew 'smuggled' Sarah Ferguson toe-sucking lover due to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew 'smuggled' Sarah Ferguson toe-sucking lover due to Jeffrey Epstein
Kourntey Kardashian enjoys 'smelling' Reign's old long braid: 'Will keep forever'

Kourntey Kardashian enjoys 'smelling' Reign's old long braid: 'Will keep forever'
AMA addresses Chris Brown’s cancelled Michael Jackson tribute

AMA addresses Chris Brown’s cancelled Michael Jackson tribute
Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if another baby is coming: 'Creative force'

Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if another baby is coming: 'Creative force'
Julia Fox says Kanye West 'scolded' her 'bad' manners for rejecting date

Julia Fox says Kanye West 'scolded' her 'bad' manners for rejecting date
Brandy Set is slated to play Cinderella yet again

Brandy Set is slated to play Cinderella yet again
BTS Jungkook gathers huge crowd after returning to Korea from his Historic World Cup performance

BTS Jungkook gathers huge crowd after returning to Korea from his Historic World Cup performance
'Supernatural' alum Nicki Aycox passes away at 47

'Supernatural' alum Nicki Aycox passes away at 47
Korean artist Lee Seung accuses his agency of not paying him since 2004

Korean artist Lee Seung accuses his agency of not paying him since 2004
Aubrey Plaza talks about hosting the Oscars next year

Aubrey Plaza talks about hosting the Oscars next year
Tim Allen has high regards for decade-long friend Tom Hanks

Tim Allen has high regards for decade-long friend Tom Hanks