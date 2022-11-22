Diana biographer says Prince William, Harry are 'Cain and Abel'

Princess Diana would not be happy with Prince Harry's memoir, says expert.



The former Princess of Wales biographer, Andrew Morton, says that Diana would not have been elated by Harry turning against his family, the royals.

"The clue is in the title. He's called it 'Spare,' so he will obviously be delving into his life in the shadow of his brother. For me, it's a Cain and Abel story. I think Diana would be very conflicted now," he told The Daily Beast.

However, the book will free Harry, who could eventually decide to move on from his past.

Mr Morton added: "You can only go on for so long blaming your dad."

Speaking further about Diana, Morton believes the Princess would be happy Harry decided to move to America.

"She would have understood that—she herself looked at Julie Andrews' house in California, she was thinking about living there, she found America a place of openness and opportunity—so, on that side of things, she would have given Harry a round of applause."

He concluded: "Where she wouldn't have a round of applause for him is this dislocation" with Prince William as Princess Diana "always said she wanted Harry to be William's wingman, not a hitman."

