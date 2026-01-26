Holly Ramsay's honeymoon snaps emerge after 'shock' move by Adam Peaty's family

Holly Ramsay and her new husband, Adam Peaty, shared a sneak peek into their luxury £6,000 a-night Mauritius honeymoon on Instagram on Sunday.

Holly- the influencer and daughter of celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay tied the knot with the Olympian,31, at Bath Abbey on December 27.

The stunning images emerged after DailyMail revealed last week that the couple jetted off to the One&Only Le Saint Geran-one of the island's most prestigious five-star hotel and spa complexes.

Holly cut a fit and slender figure as she looked radiant into an eye-catching red swimsuit, in a social media post this weekend.

Holly Ramsay's official Instagram page

The daughter of chef Gordon completed her look with an open white shirt over the swimwear as she posed for phots with a crochet bucket hat.

In another snap, she cosied up for a sweet selfie with shirtless husband Adam, who showed off his toned physique.

In another picture, Adam tucked a pretty flower behind his ear while exploring the resort.

One onlooker told the Daily Mail: 'They looked very loved-up and relaxed. Adam was happy to stop and chat and seemed in great spirits.'

Their honeymoon pictures come after Adam's family reportedly told friends they have 'given up hope' of reconciling with their son after Holly's father Gordon's latest comment.

The celebrity chef, 59, referred to himself as 'dad' in a comment on Adam's recent wedding video where the Olympian said he would 'always choose' his new wife Holly.