Ana de Armas enjoys solo trip after realising spark had gone with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas appeared fully absorbed in single life as she enjoyed 'me time' following her split from Tom Cruise.

The Deep Water star, 37, shared breathtaking snaps of her winter getaway on Instagram on Sunday.

In one picture, Ana was bundled up in a cozy parka and scarf while having fun time in the cold weather.

In another clip she was seen running around the snowy landscape with two her dogs.

There was also a snap of the actress building a snowman, while another pictures showed the Cuban beauty relishing food during the winter months. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

The trip comes after the Blonde actress embraced single life following her split from the Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise, after realising that 'spark had gone.'

According to Us Weekly, she felt like her romance with Cruise was too intense, which made her 'uncomfortable'.

'Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going,' an insider shared.

The Ballerina star 'put the brakes on' but 'still likes [Tom] a lot', the source added, sharing the two have 'undeniable chemistry'.

Though they are 'done for now', the two 'have a connection' and 'they will see how things go in the future'.

However, the actress and Cruise are reportedly remaining friends and colleagues.