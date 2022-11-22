 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
AFP

Renee Fleming returns to Met opera

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Renee Fleming returns to Met opera
Renee Fleming returns to Met opera

New York: A powerhouse trio of American song will interpret the voice of Virginia Woolf on New York´s prestigious Metropolitan Opera stage, as the highly anticipated run of "The Hours" makes its world premiere Tuesday.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Oscar-nominated film explores how threads of English writer Woolf´s "Mrs. Dalloway" tie three women of different generations together, and its darkly moving operatic adaption offers a new vision of the drama that probes themes including mental illness and the alienation from tradition that haunts its protagonists.

The production began with a pitch from Renee Fleming, widely considered the leading American soprano of her generation, whose role as the show´s Clarissa Vaughan marks her return to the Met after bidding adieu to her trademark role in Strauss´ "Der Rosenkavalier" in 2017.

"It was perfect for opera because of the complexity of the dealing with three periods," Fleming said of "The Hours," whose music was written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts.

"Music gives a kind of a river, on which we can all sort of float -- together or separately," Fleming said of the three-pronged production.

Fleming´s Vaughan -- a 1990s-era New Yorker who mirrors the character Clarissa Dalloway, and whose plotline centers on her party-planning for a friend, a renowned poet dying of AIDs -- is joined onstage by the Broadway and opera star Kelli O´Hara, who performs as the depressed 1950s housewife Laura Brown.

Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato plays the struggling Woolf herself.

"The possibilities were so exciting," composer Puts told AFP, saying that "what you can do in music that you can´t really accomplish in a film or a book is that you can begin to present the three stories... simultaneously."

"The idea of introducing those stories musically and then gradually bringing them together, until maybe all three of the leading ladies would sing trios together, was a really exciting idea," Puts continued.

"I loved the book so much, and I felt like I had the musical vocabulary for it."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian focusing on personal growth amid ex Pete Davidson new romance

Kim Kardashian focusing on personal growth amid ex Pete Davidson new romance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'
Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations

Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations
Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie
Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’

Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’
Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?

Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?
Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy
Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property

Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property
Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life

Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life
Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez
Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury

Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash