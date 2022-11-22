 
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023
Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023

Canadian rock band, Nickelback feels 'undeserved' over their 'honour' of being inducted into the country's Music Hall of Fame.

The announcement of the band's induction - Chad Kroeger, his brother Mike, Ryan Peake and drummer Daniel Adair since 2005 - into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame came as part of the 2023 Juno Awards in Alberta in March, 2023 on November 20, 2022, reported CNN.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame, launched in 1978 to recognise the success of Canadian artists, is located in Calgary, Alberta.

Commenting on the honour, lead vocalist and guitarist, Chad Kroeger shared in a recent interview with CBC that he “didn't see any of this coming.” He said, “I don't know whose idea this was; I don't know how this got pushed through. But it's just, it just doesn't feel real."

Kroeger also added that the award was made special since the band was being honoured in its home country. “When you're being honoured by your peers in your home country, that's a hell of an award. That's not something we take lightly at all.”

In an another interview with People, Chad expressed that he was in disbelief. “No matter what, I feel undeserved of such an honour,” Kroeger said.

“I just think that that should be bestowed upon people better than we are, more accomplished musicians than we are, people who've been around longer than we have. So, to find out that they want to induct us into the Hall of Fame, it's a bit of a pinch-me moment, for sure,” he added.

Bandmate, Ryan Peake, agreed in the same interview to the outlet. He shared that the honour was "hard to wrap your head around."

“I wish we had the ego where we're like, 'It's about time,’” Peake added “We're still facing forward.”

Nickelback is known for its breakout album released in 2005, All the Right Reasons and its iconic songs like Rockstar and Photograph. However, the band gained traction after they released their follow-up album Silver Side Up, and its lead single How You Remind Me, in 2001 that their fame reached a new level.

