Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan 

Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Justin Bieber celebrated his wife Hailey Bieber’s 26th birthday in Japan with adorable snaps featuring the two having the time of their lives.

The Peaches hitmaker said he is “obsessed” with his better half as he dropped a sweet wish for the model telling her she makes his “life magic.”

“HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC,” Justin wrote beside a series of photographs.

“OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM,” he added in his Instagram post.

One of the pictures shows the lovebirds posing for the camera while surrounded by bamboo trees while the other shows them locking lips.

Another image dropped by the singer features him with Hailey as they feed koi dishes in the lake of an alluring bonsai tree garden.

Hailey reshared the post on her stories while explaining to let her confused fans know that it was already 22nd November in Japan but not in the U.S.

"PS, it's my birthday already in Japan…not back home yet," she captioned the post.

