Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Pakistani stars sweep Indian film festival with big wins

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Pakistan's artists won major accolades at Indus Valley International Film Festival in Chandigarh, India.

Humsafar star Mahira Khan landed herself the Best Actress award for the Sheheryar Munawar-helmed short film Prince Charming, which discusses post-marital depression.

"This award goes out to all the ladies who are silently suffering from post-marital depression," Khan said in a statement.

"Our society doesn't talk about it; we consider such topics taboos, and yet here we are. I'm glad that this role touched the audience's heart; it's one of the roles which shall stay close to my heart forever. I would like to thank my dear friend Shehryar Munawar for believing in me."

Meanwhile, the versatile actor Saba Qamar bagged the Best Actress award for the critically-acclaimed film Kamli.

Further, noted filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat received the Best Director award for Zindagi Tamasha. At the same time, Arif Hassan also secured the Best Actor for the same film.




