Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Meghan Markle pals refuse reports of her appearance on US talk show

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Meghan Markle has been creating waves since the announcement of her appearance on a US talk show but her friends dashed the reports.

NBC on Monday announced that the Duchess of Sussex would be a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December.

However, the mother-of-two’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie took to Twitter to share: “someone at NBC didn’t get the memo” and claimed that she will not appear on the show.

The NBC website on Monday updated that the 41-year-old Meghan “will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next month.

Omid wrote on social media: “Looks like someone at NBC didn’t get the memo. Despite an announcement via their various PR channels, Meghan isn’t scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show.”

Earlier, an NBC representative said in a statement: “Earlier today, it was inaccurately reported that Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex would be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 7.”

