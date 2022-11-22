William, Kate in bid to get Royal Family ‘back on front foot across the pond’

 
entertainment
Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to travel around Boston which would help the Prince and Princess of Wales to improve the Royal Family’s image.

The parents of three will soon be attending the Earth shot awards in the United States. Writing for the Sunday Times, Roya Nikkah said that Prince and Princess of Wales could revoke the damage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

She said that the interview was “90 minutes of prime-time royal annihilation" leaving the monarchy's reputation tarnished.

However, Kate and William’s US trip is an opportunity to get "the House of Windsor firmly back on the front foot across the pond" and to "elevate the monarchy above entertainment news".

Meanwhile, British commentator Nile Gardiner advised King Charles III to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “An insult to the British Monarchy. Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their royal titles swiftly and decisively." 

