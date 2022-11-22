 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

FileFootage

Travis Barker recently told his fans that he had broken his toe following having a blast in Tennessee with his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The 47-year-old rockstar who recently tied the knot with Kourtney escaped to Tennessee to enjoy rural life away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Fans were elated to see the adorable photos of the couple until Travis revealed that he ‘broke’ his toe.

Travis shared an image of a person pointing out his injury on a computer screen that displayed an X-ray of his injured foot.

He captioned the image: “BROKE MY TOE”.

Earlier this week, Kourtney and Travis took fans inside their getaway. Taking to Instagram, Kourtney captioned the photo: “Let's move there” to which the drummer replied, “Yesssss.”

The exchange raised the eyebrows of fans who wondered if the couple spilt the beans on their future plans.

Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury

Travis added that they should “move to Tennessee” and “get out of Hollywood”.

The father-of-two replied: “Probably will eventually,”

Travis and Kourtney enjoyed several varieties of outdoor adventures during their getaway.

The couple rocked a pair of matching black hats which Kourtney paired with a chic style in a black and white skull.

Travis on the other hand donned an oversized black hoodie and shielded his eyes with a pair of black shades. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'
Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations

Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations
Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie
Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’

Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’
Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?

Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?
Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy
Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property

Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property
Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life

Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life
Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash
David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar

David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar
Meghan, Harry ‘must be disappointed in themselves’ amid ‘boring’ work

Meghan, Harry ‘must be disappointed in themselves’ amid ‘boring’ work