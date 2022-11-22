Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life

FileFootage

Iggy Azalea could be eyeing to hang up her hat as she recently sold her master recording and publishing catalogue to Domain Capital.



The hip-hop artist sold a portion of her work for an eight-figure pay-check so she 'doesn't have to work another day in her life'.

During a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, the Problem hit-maker talked about her plans. “I just hope she doesn't end up like Taylor [Swift] (no shade at all, just using it as an example),” a fan wrote.

“Taylor did not profit from that sale. I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don't have to work another day in my life,” Iggy responded.

“I love y'all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business,” she said.

This came after the Fancy star announced her return in August, declaring: “I'm coming back. Cry about it. A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.”

“But what I've learned is that even when I'm minding my business, y'all gonna be negative AND nosey.

“So if I can't have peace, neither can you. I'm coming back. Cry about it,” she added.