Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign

Travis Barker's sweetheart Kourtney Kardashian has shared untold story about her amazing relationship with her and son Reign Aston Disick, who she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick.



The reality star, 43, revealed that she kept her son Reign's hair in a 'secret drawer' after it got cut for the first time since he was born and that she 'smells it often'.



Kourtney made the confession to her younger sister Khloe Kardashian in a joint magazine interview, saying she 'often' sniffs the cut-off.



The star told told Interview Magazine: "I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So I have his long braid and I smell it often."



Khloe responded as saying: "Oh my god. Okay. That’s nice." - Kourtney then asked if Khloe wanted to see it. She replied: "Oh no, I’m fine with that. It’s like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel?"