 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid
Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid

Whoopi Goldberg has finally come back to The View after a week off with Covid.

“You can get boosted within an inch of your life and then the next thing you know you got Covid again,” said Goldberg at the ABC show.

She continued, “But I don’t have it now and that’s why I’m back at the table.”

The host of the show revealed that she had Covid at the start of this year, but this time it was “rough”.

“I will tell you we’re used to people saying, ‘Oh [Covid] isn’t that bad [now]’, but this was a rough one,” noted Goldberg.

She also urged everyone to wear face masks for protection, adding, “The true thing is, if you really want to protect yourself you probably need to keep the mask on a little more than you want to.”

More From Entertainment:

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside
Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office

Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office
Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake

Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake
Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure

Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure
Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival

Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival
Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis
Justin Timberlake says 'my heart is broken' over Colorado shooting

Justin Timberlake says 'my heart is broken' over Colorado shooting
Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit
Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours
Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ drops 20 places on Spotify podcast chart

Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ drops 20 places on Spotify podcast chart