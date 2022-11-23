 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
King Charles' first State Banquet menu revealed

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla hosted a State Banquet, on behalf of the Nation, for the President of the Republic of South Africa.

Prince and Princess Wales and other members of the British royal family were also present on the occasion.

Charles, 74, rolled out the traditional pomp and ceremony as Britain sought to bolster its relations with its biggest trading partner in Africa.

In his speech, the King said, “While there are elements of that history which provoke profound sorrow, it is essential that we seek to understand them. . . we must acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past if we are to unlock the power of our common future."

It is the first state visit the King hosted since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Below is what was served at the State Banquet:

Ramaphosa was officially greeted by Charles' eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate at a central London hotel to mark the start of his two-day trip, the first state visit to the UK by a world leader since that of then-U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019.

The last state visit to Britain by a South African leader was made by President Jacob Zuma in 2010.

Gun salutes and a ceremonial welcome from the king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, followed before a grand carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace, where the banquet is held.

