Tom Brady wants to be ‘the best dad’ after Gisele Bündchen divorce

During his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on Monday, November 21, 2022, Tom said he thinks of himself “as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving.”

“When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable,” he added.

“And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career,” he continued after noting he is excited to give a “strong” finish to the current NFL season.

Brady has a 15-year-old son, John, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and shares two kids — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian 9 — with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

However, since news of the marital strife broke, Brady has been seen spending more quality time with all of his children. According to Page Six, in September, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian were all seen attending their father’s first home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.

Then, in October, the doting dad took his kids trick-or-treating for Halloween and volunteering at a local food bank, the outlet reported.

The 45-year-old old NFL star did not reveal exactly who he would be celebrating his first Thanksgiving holiday after the divorce, but he candidly admitted to have been served “a lot of humble pie this year” and he thinks it would be a good idea to switch to some pumpkin pie during the holidays for a change.

“I’m going to enjoy it,” he confidently stated. “It’s going to be a good Thanksgiving.”

Tom and former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 42, split at the beginning of the 2022-2023 NFL season after 13 years of marriage. The divorce was born from Tom’s unretirement from the NFL and his reported lack of commitment to his family, via HollywoodLife.