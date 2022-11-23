 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' RM shares teaser film for upcoming solo album 'Indigo': Video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

BTS RM shares teaser film for upcoming solo album Indigo: Video
BTS' RM shares teaser film for upcoming solo album 'Indigo': Video

BTS RM has unveiled the identity film teaser for an upcoming highly anticipated solo album.

On November 22, HYBE Entertainment took to its official YouTube account to release the identity film for Indigo.

In the teaser of 46 seconds, RM describes Indigo as "a documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase," "sun-bleached record faded like old jeans," and "the last archive of my twenties."

Check out the identity film teaser:

Previously, BTS member RM has drop the teaser poster for his first solo music album to reveal the title Indigo.

BTS RM shares teaser film for upcoming solo album Indigo: Video

The full music video of Indigo will be released on December 2, 2022.

The 28-year-old singer was reportedly in talks to collaborate with rock band Cherry Filter for Indigo. However, music label YG Entertainment still keeps this collaboration a secret and said that "Please wait until further notice."

RM will be the third member of the BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope Jack in the Box and Jin The Astronaut.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans as her social media accounts go dark

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans as her social media accounts go dark
King Charles mistakenly lashed out at 'bloody' reporter amid microphone mishap

King Charles mistakenly lashed out at 'bloody' reporter amid microphone mishap
Prince Harry was 'hurt' Meghan Markle was not like 'vulnerable mother' Diana

Prince Harry was 'hurt' Meghan Markle was not like 'vulnerable mother' Diana
Kevin Hart talks 'opportunity to improve' in the world of 'cancel culture'

Kevin Hart talks 'opportunity to improve' in the world of 'cancel culture'
Meghan Markle says 'player men' are 'celebrated' for having 'fun'

Meghan Markle says 'player men' are 'celebrated' for having 'fun'
Priyanka Chopra is smitten by baby Malti in adorable photo: 'I mean...'

Priyanka Chopra is smitten by baby Malti in adorable photo: 'I mean...'
Angelina Jolie hired guy to 'kill herself', wanted to avoid 'suicide guilt'

Angelina Jolie hired guy to 'kill herself', wanted to avoid 'suicide guilt'