BTS' RM shares teaser film for upcoming solo album 'Indigo': Video

BTS RM has unveiled the identity film teaser for an upcoming highly anticipated solo album.

On November 22, HYBE Entertainment took to its official YouTube account to release the identity film for Indigo.

In the teaser of 46 seconds, RM describes Indigo as "a documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase," "sun-bleached record faded like old jeans," and "the last archive of my twenties."

Check out the identity film teaser:

Previously, BTS member RM has drop the teaser poster for his first solo music album to reveal the title Indigo.



The full music video of Indigo will be released on December 2, 2022.

The 28-year-old singer was reportedly in talks to collaborate with rock band Cherry Filter for Indigo. However, music label YG Entertainment still keeps this collaboration a secret and said that "Please wait until further notice."

RM will be the third member of the BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope Jack in the Box and Jin The Astronaut.