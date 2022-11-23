 
entertainment
Late Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Harry, Meghan key to ‘first-class’ royalty

The late Queen Elizabeth reportedly tried her best to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from leaving the royal family, and even handed them the ‘first-class’ key to the Commonwealth to prove it, a royal expert has claimed.

Talking about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fumbled the chance to be the face of British monarchy internationally, royal expert Andrew Morton said that the Queen made sure to accommodate the couple with important royal roles, but it didn’t stop them from stepping down in 2020.

Talking on Mirror UK’s podcast Pod Save the King, Morton said: “Harry was having conversations in a London hotel with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2018, just six months after they'd been married.”

“So, they were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on. The irony is they had been given the keys to the first-class lounge when Prince Harry was given the position of Youth Ambassador to the Commonwealth,” he continued.

Morton added, “This was effectively the Queen's way of saying 'you do the rest of the world, leave William and Catherine to do the UK where they will eventually be the Heads of State.'” 

