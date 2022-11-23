 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister about royal move?

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand about his plans of moving there with wife Meghan Markle, as per a royal expert.

Talking on the Mirror UK podcast Pod Save The King, royal expert and author Andrew Morton suggested that Prince Harry always had plans to move away from the royal family and saw his marriage to Meghan as a way out.

The author said: “They (Harry and Meghan) were thinking about living in New Zealand and they even spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand about this - so they had all kinds of plots and thoughts for their future.”

Morton continued: “It didn't work out because when it actually comes down to it, Prince Harry is cursed with charisma but hates being a prince and I think that he saw Meghan as a way out. They didn't have to leave the Royal Family in the way that they did, but they did.”

Morton also suggested that the Queen tried her best to make Harry and Meghan stay back as senior royals by even offering them a key role in the Commonwealth, but they eventually gave it all up for a life in the US.

