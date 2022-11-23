 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor to star opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh in his next film

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Arjun Kapoors next film with Bhumi and Rakul is yet untitled
Arjun Kapoor's next film with Bhumi and Rakul is yet untitled

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be starring in a film together with gorgeous actors Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednakar.

The actor announced the exciting news in the quirkiest way possible as he shared a picture on Instagram that featured all the three stars together in a frame. Arjun looked dapper as always in a sweatshirt, while Rakul and Bhumi could be seen wearing heavy jhumkas. The trio is collaborating for a romantic comedy film for which they have completed half of the shooting schedule in London.

The caption on the picture read: “Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai, Director saab too much fun hai, Hamari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai, Title jald hi batane waale, hamre producer no 1 hai.”

Singh commented on the post, wrote: “Arrre waaah!! I love the girl on your right.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor last appeared in film Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani. He further has The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey with Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan lined up next, reports IndiaToday.  

