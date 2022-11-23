 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Director Daniel Kwan recalls Jim Carrey's horror movie pitch inspired from 'Dumb and Dumber'

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Director Daniel Kwan recalls Jim Carrey's horror movie pitch inspired from 'Dumb and Dumber'

Jim Carrey had a horror movie pitch that never materialised.

Carrey had approached filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA ‘Daniels’) to make a horror film inspired from the sets of 1994’s Dumb and Dumber.

Recently, the Kwan appeared in a roundtable of writers including Chinonye Chukwu, Rian Johnson, Tony Kushner, Martin McDonagh and Jordan Peele hosted by The Hollywood Reporter .

Kwan revealed that he and Scheinert were once approached by Jim Carrey about making a horror movie which would be shot on the set of 2014's Dumb and Dumber To, the belated sequel.

“Very early in our careers, Jim Carrey reached out. He had just seen Paranormal Activity and was like, ‘Guys, it’s found footage and it’s horror — have you seen it?’ And we were like, ‘Uh-huh, we’ve heard of it. Where is this going?’ And he was like, ‘I haven’t seen anyone do that — but with comedy. And I have this great idea’,” recalled Kwan with a laugh.

“Basically, the set of Dumb and Dumber was famously a haunted set — it was in the same hotel that The Shining was inspired by — and he’s like, ‘The whole time we were shooting, things were breaking, people were getting hurt, doors were swinging, and it felt haunted’,” he explained.

Kwan continued that Carey told him that “We’re going to shoot Dumb and Dumber To, and I want you guys to do a found-footage horror comedy on the set. While we’re filming, you guys are going to make a feature-length, behind-the-scenes video that slowly becomes a horror film.”

The filmmaker had responded, “We’re like, ‘OK, we’re in. This is amazing.’ We wrote a whole outline and were really excited.”

However, the project never came to fruition because the studios never greenlit the project. “Then we sat down with the producer, we pitched the idea, and they’re like, ‘We’re not actually going to make this. I’m sorry, Jim got really excited, but there’s no way the studio is going to let us do a movie while they’re shooting Dumb and Dumber To.’ And we were like, ‘OK…’,” Kwan added.

