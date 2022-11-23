 
Liam Payne steps out in London with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne steps out in London with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne turned heads around as he stepped out in London hand-in-hand with his new ladylove Kate Cassidy during the lovebirds’ second public appearance as a couple.

The One Direction alum on Tuesday was papped with Kate as the couple made their way to Marylebone bar-restaurant Chiltern Firehouse.

The Polaroid singer chose to slide into a black roll neck and matching dress trousers. He wore a fitted black tuxedo over his all-black outfit.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail
Photo Credit: Daily Mail

The 23-year-old Kate on the other hand wore a fitted PVC co-ord as she kept her blouse unbuttoned.

Weighing in on the romance, an insider earlier told The Sun: “They are mad about each other. Kate is a wild girl so Liam is definitely in for a fun ride. She is always out in nightclubs and seems to be loving London.”

