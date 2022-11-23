Liam Payne steps out in London with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne turned heads around as he stepped out in London hand-in-hand with his new ladylove Kate Cassidy during the lovebirds’ second public appearance as a couple.

The One Direction alum on Tuesday was papped with Kate as the couple made their way to Marylebone bar-restaurant Chiltern Firehouse.

The Polaroid singer chose to slide into a black roll neck and matching dress trousers. He wore a fitted black tuxedo over his all-black outfit.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

The 23-year-old Kate on the other hand wore a fitted PVC co-ord as she kept her blouse unbuttoned.

Weighing in on the romance, an insider earlier told The Sun: “They are mad about each other. Kate is a wild girl so Liam is definitely in for a fun ride. She is always out in nightclubs and seems to be loving London.”