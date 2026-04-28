Taylor Swift out in NYC without Travis Kelce ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift made a rare public appearance Monday, joining her father Scott Swift and close friend Ashley Avignone for an outing at San Vicente West Village, an exclusive private members’ club in Manhattan.

The Grammy winner was photographed in a breezy blue and white striped sundress by Staud, paired with Christian Louboutin sandals and a rare mini Dior handbag valued at nearly $10,000.

Swift waited for her father and Avignone before the trio ascended the club’s stone staircase.

The outing marked Swift’s first full public sighting since late March, when she attended Paul McCartney’s Hollywood concert and nearly crossed paths with ex John Mayer.

Earlier this month, she was spotted shielding herself behind umbrellas while supporting fiancé Travis Kelce during his Tommy Hilfiger shoot.

Swift and Kelce, who began dating in 2023, are set to wed in New York City on July 3.

The couple initially planned an intimate Rhode Island ceremony but later opted for a larger celebration, with Page Six reporting that stars including Zoë Kravitz are expected to attend.

The pair’s recent appearances including a date night at Casa Cipriani have fueled anticipation for what is shaping up to be one of the summer’s most talked about weddings.