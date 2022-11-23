 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’
Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’

Kanye West has been accused of showing explicit images of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to his former employees as an “intimidation tactic”.

Rolling Stone on Tuesday revealed a bombshell report of one former worker who claimed that Kanye showed him a “very revealing and personal” photo of Kim. He said Kanye told him: “My wife just sent me this.”

The outlet also reported that a third person confirmed the allegations saying that Kanye was “not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private.”

Moreover, such claims were also detailed in an open letter titled, “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership” which was obtained by Rolling Stone.

Former employees alleged that the Donda 2 rapper constantly showed them explicit videos including his own.

“I feel it was a tactic to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries,” one person said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle caught up in rift between UK and Italy fans

Meghan Markle caught up in rift between UK and Italy fans

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian joins 'next gen icons' for fun TikTok video

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian joins 'next gen icons' for fun TikTok video
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘seem very much in lockstep’ since taking new role

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘seem very much in lockstep’ since taking new role
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is worth investigating, cast says

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is worth investigating, cast says
Olivia Wilde believed she and Harry Styles ‘would work through all their issues’

Olivia Wilde believed she and Harry Styles ‘would work through all their issues’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries to premiere on December 8: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries to premiere on December 8: report
Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis

Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis
Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’

Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’
Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’

Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’
Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle
Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75