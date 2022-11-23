 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘planning whole slate’ of admissions

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a whole slate of interviews planned to go with the release of their memoir.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower made these admissions in an interview with GB News.

The author started his chat with the outlet by weighing in on how the couple ‘most definitely’ have “a whole slate of interviews lined up” for their documentary that “starts in about two and a half weeks.”

“Of course, after that, the book will leak. So there's a whole campaign on the way,” the author also added.

“This is just a curtain razor to Meghan. The great, great Meghan, the great campaigner. It's really quite ugly.”

Before concluding he addressed the worries surrounding the docuseries and memoir release and pointed out how “In the middle, absolutely defenceless, is the British Royal Family and Britain's reputation.”

